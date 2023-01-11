



Sadly, if your Spanish isn´t up to scratch it will be a challenge, but if you want to know how to live with a teenager, experts will be on hand in Torrevieja next week.

On Wednesday 18 January, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a conference on how to live with a teenager in the Municipal Theatre, organised by the Department of Education of Torrevieja Council.

The conference will be given by one of the leading experts in Spain on adolescence, Antonio Ríos, who will talk about how to communicate with adolescents and how to manage limits, social networks and conflicts.

Tickets, which are free, can be reserved on the portal www.entradasatualcance.com.