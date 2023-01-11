



Five companies are bidding to be awarded the new contract for the waste collection, street cleaning, beach cleaning and complementary services in Santa Pola.

The service has been put out to public tender for a maximum bidding amount of 56.1 million euro, at a rate of just over 5.6 million euro for each of the ten years of validity of the contract to be awarded.

In addition, the technical pre-registration document that governs the contracting of the service, and in the absence of the improvements that the bidders may have presented, contemplates improvements that range from the renovation and modernisation of the machinery of the cleaning and waste collection service to the endowment of more staff of the same stationed in Gran Alacant, going through the increase in the frequency of sweeps and washdowns and the provision of new containers, implementing the collection of the organic fraction. Another aspect that will be improved with the tender underway is the collection of belongings.

Santa Pola Council expect the new cleaning contract for Santa Pola to be awarded as soon as possible. With the new winning company, collection and sweeping will be significantly improved, with more workers in all areas of Santa Pola.

Loreto Serrano, mayor of Santa Pola, affirmed during the plenary session of the City Council that gave the green light to the tender for the new contract that “the objective” is to create “a better, cleaner and more ecological city, with greater recycling and awareness”. She added that “Santa Pola is going to take a qualitative and environmental leap with the new cleaning contract.”