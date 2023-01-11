



The effect of Brexit has not diminished the attraction of the Region of Murcia to British home buyers as Brits continued to purchase the most houses in the third quarter of the year, especially in the 11,313 square kilometres of coastline. They once again lead the ranking, with 9.3% of the total , followed by Germans (8%), French (6.2%), Romanian (4.6%), Belgians (4.3%) and Dutch (4.1%).

Murcia is the fourth community in Spain with the greatest presence of foreigners buying homes, with 23.4% and only surpassed by the Canary Islands (33.7%), the Balearic Islands (31.5%) and the Valencian Community (28.3%).

“The reasons behind these figures are very diverse,” says one expert. “Regardless of variables common to most regions, such as the slowdown in the coronavirus pandemic and the end of travel restrictions, we must add the excellence of our residential properties, the privileged climate of the Spanish coast and the competitive prices, which, despite its slight growth, continues to be well below other countries in the European Union, which makes the national market one of great attractions to the foreign investor”.

In the third quarter, the foreign demand for housing has accounted for 15.9% of sales, which has now seen six consecutive quarters of growth, exceeding the usual level of between 12% and 14%.

A factor that is pushing the purchase of homes by foreigners, in addition to tourism, is undoubtedly teleworking. It is no longer necessary to live close to your office and that opens the door to such opportunities. This is also is also creating a change in the profile of those who are acquiring housing on the coast, considerable lowering the age.

Although there are still many senior, retired or early-retired buyers looking for properties on the Costa Cálida, “teleworking opens up new possibilities. The purchasing age is progressively lowering,” say sources in the sector. Others say that “the buyer profile is falling to 45 years of age, due to the ‘boom’ of teleworking. This was already happening before the pandemic and it has become more pronounced recently.”