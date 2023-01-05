



Crescendo International Choir performed several well-attended concerts in December, mixing a variety of popular songs like I Say a Little Prayer for You, originally made famous by Dione Warwick, The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler, and Hallelujah by Leon Cohen and many Christmas songs like Jingle Bell Rock, White Christmas and the popular Spanish carol Campana Sobre Campana (Bells Upon Bells).

One concert was given Saturday night, December 10 in Benijofar’s Catholic Church. Almost 140 euros was raised for the local food bank at this event. The second concert took place Saturday night December 17 at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja, raising almost 200 euros for church-supported charities. Earlier in December, Crescendo performed a fundraising Christmas concert with the Royal British Legion Band at Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!