



Following the resignation of Patricia Menarguez from her act as councillor in Orihuela, the Mayor, Carolina Gracia, has restructured the government areas ran by her PSOE colleagues, although, like neighbouring Torrevieja, this may be a temporary move awaiting the incorporation of Mari Carmen Moreno.

For now amongst the reassignments, Carolina Gracia will be responsible for the departments of equality-LGTBI, protocol, communication, presidency, institutional relations, European funds, tax authorities, social welfare, and Democratic Memory.

Angel Luis Muñoz Grau will look after international residents, citizen participation, markets, statistics, consumption, and immigration.

Luís Quesada Rayos is in charge of sports, mobility, health, transportation, transparency, rural development, and agriculture.

Guillermo Canovas will run the departments of the environment, emergencies, employment promotion, industry and alternative energies, and street cleaning and waste.

Maria Garcia Zafra will run education, commerce, tourism, modernisation, new technologies.

This restructuring does not affect the areas managed by Ciudadanos Orihuela, which have remained the same since the motion of no confidence in April 2022.