



The Association of Merchants in Valencia, Asociación de Comerciantes del Centro de Valencia, has denounced the theft of one of the figures of King Gaspar holding a mailbox that was installed at the door of a local business during the Christmas holidays.

The event occurred on New Year’s Eve and having checked the security cameras it is clear that a number of people were enjoying the spectacle, taking photographs with the King, some dressing him in tinsel for the shoot, and everything seemed fine until around 3:30 in the morning.

The camera observers were more surprised to find that the theft was not at the hands of a drunken mob, but rather a man and a woman with a baby who stopped at the scene, the man taking King Gaspar under his arm, and calmly walking away.

In a statement, the association is appealing for his return, saying, “If anyone knows the whereabouts of the figure, please contact us”. In addition, the association has launched a campaign on social networks with the hashtag #RecuperemosGaspar to find out the whereabouts of the ‘thieves’.

The stolen figure of King Gaspar was not the only one in the shops. There were three others: another just like it and two of King Melchor. They have been made by a fallero artist from the city on the occasion of the festivities and each one has a value of 2,000 euro.