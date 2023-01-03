



Since last Monday, the Valencian Community has ten new judicial units, five new courts for Gender Violence, three for First Instance and Investigation, one for Administrative Litigation and one magistrate’s court. Thus, the judicial establishment of the three provinces now has 536 judicial bodies including courts, tribunals, prosecutor’s offices, common services and Legal Medicine institutes plus six administrative units.

Specifically, in this new extension, courts number 1 of Alzira and Sueca have been put into service, in matters of Violence against Women; the number 5 of Valencia; 3 from Alicante and 2 from Elche. In fact, the Valencian Community is the autonomy that creates the most exclusive courts for gender violence this year.

The new courts for Violence against Women are manned with 47 staff (5 magistrates, 5 lawyers from the Administration of Justice, 2 prosecutors and 35 civil servants) with which Valencian courts specialised in the fight against gender violence will now number 191 professionals (21 magistrates, 21 lawyers from the Administration of Justice, 147 civil servants and 2 prosecutors).

With its implementation of these new courts “we continue to alleviate the workload of the Administration of Justice of the Valencian Community whose litigation rate is 118.5% and thus bring it closer to the national average, which is 116.5%. “, said the minister of justice, Gabriela Bravo.