



In the middle of Elche’s sierra, in what was an old quarry in the Sierra del Tabaià, within the district of Elche de El Ferriol, there is a curious group of sculptures carved in the rock, El Cau de Elche (Alicante), an open-air museum with more than a hundred works that surprise the visitor with their charm, beauty and ambience, ideal for visiting with the family.

The fragile sandstone, which centuries ago was used for the construction of different buildings in Elche, has served to sculpt and record numerous images and representative figures of the city of Elche, which has led to this interesting open-air museum that is well worth visiting.

Among the sculptures carved in rock in this corner of the province, are the city’s coat of arms, the Fuente de la Glorieta, the Lady of Elche, the swamp, the famous and much-loved Palmeral and monuments such as the Church of Santa María.

The creator of the museum was Mariano Ros, who died on April 24, 2017.

El Cau is situated just north of Elche (Sat Nav Co-Ordinates 38.3213421, -0.69466,34) and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is completely free to enter.

Photos: Paula Gil.