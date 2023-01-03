



Filming of the movie Indiana Jones 5 ‘The Dial of Destiny’ has been partly shot in the Callosa d’en Sarria region in Alicante.

Indiana Jones 5 stars movie legends Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan, almost four decades since the duo first starred in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

“Production on the franchise’s fifth instalment was nearing the final stretch,” said Indiana Jones producer Francisco Marshall.

Filming took place in the province of Alicante at the sources of the Algar in Callosa for the new episode of the saga of action and adventure – that at the time still had no title, shuffling that of ‘Indiana Jones 5, the river in Fonts of Algar’.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, reunited with Ford in Dial of Destiny.

Quan, who became a child actor aged 12, starring as Harrison Ford’s sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, said of his emotional reunion with Ford: “The meeting between Indy and Tapón occurred 39 years after ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, an action adventure film will be released on June 30, 2023, in the USA.