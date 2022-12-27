



Goalkeeper Yonai Culiáñez has topped the charts – in conceding just six goals in 708 minutes at Sporting Saladar.

Under coach Pedro Lara, Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 Sporting Saladar went into the festive break with a 2-1 away win at CD Benijofar.

The victory saw Saladar go into third place on 27 points, behind Callosa Deportivo (28) and leaders Guardamar Soccer CD, topping the table on 29 points.

A promotion bid the the Valencia 1st Regional G8 in 2023 is on the cards.

Yonai told The Leader: “The 2022-23 season has been very good on the part of the team, where we are two points behind the leaders.

“We hope for that wonderful promotion – that we all want – and we will continue to fight for it.”