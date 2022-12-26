



Once again, thousands of European residents celebrated Christmas Day on the beach of La Zenia de Orihuela. The gathering was born more than a decade ago by ‘Just Brass’ a local expat orchestra since when it has grown in size year after year to now become a macro-celebration.

Piggybacking on it’s success, the local PP government became involved pre covid, but with the event rightly banned during the pandemic, it is only this year that the event has been resurrected.

People travel from miles around to enjoy the party atmosphere alongside local expat residents, most of whom arrive with their bbq’s and beers in fancy dress.

On Sunday the activity was especially popular, due to clear skies and the high temperatures as thousands of visitors enjoyed the good weather in a relaxed atmosphere, however there has been some criticism of the event revellers spilled over beyond Cala Bosque, onto the protected dunes, without and municipal or coastal supervision.

But there was plenty of music on the beach with catering establishments filled to absolute capacity. This was despite the large majority of visitors bringing their own picnics, barbecues with grilled meat, fish and hamburgers as well as those who preferred their home-made sandwiches.

With temperatures exceeding 20 degrees, there were many who pulled out their bathing suits for one last time and, without taking off their Santa Claus hats, strode into the sea to take their final dip of the year.

The event was largely congregated by British expats, one of the largest communities in the province, but there were many hundreds of Irish, German, Scandinavian and Spanish residents celebrating alongside.