



A heartbreaking plea has been made for a family dog that has gone missing in Almoradi.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” owner Leisa Geddes told The Leader.

The dog, called Bobby, is micro chipped and went missing from the Almoradi campo area: “Bobby could be anywhere by now,” said worried Leisa.

“He’s a medium size dog, with a skinny body and short rough haired coat.

“He’s never even really slept in his dog bed, let alone under a bush. If you see him please call him, he will 100% respond to his name and go to you,” added Leisa.

“Bobby is a ‘lockdown’ puppy, nearly three-year-old. He was my first puppy puppy.

“I’ve always had rescue dogs and the youngest was 6 months, until we got Bobby.

“I broke every rule with him, because he was tiny when we got him. I bought a crate for him to sleep in, but he only ever slept a couple of hours in it.

“Unbeknown to me at the time my step-daughter was taking him out and taking him into bed with her!

“When she went back to her mum’s, she told me I needed to take him to bed with me, or he would cry – that’s how it started.

“He slept in the bed with me, when he was tiny, then he had a sofa in our bedroom he slept on, unless my husband was away and he’d be in bed with me!

“He is such a clever dog and has always been really well behaved. Never had to clean up any mess from him, even when he was a tiny puppy, he has been house trained since day one and sat waiting to be told he could eat.

“He would get up and follow me wherever I went and would always be the first one too greet us, when we got home. “He’s great with kids, an all round very gentle natured dog, who has slept with our cats. They were ‘his’ cats, but doesn’t like other cats!

“I’m sure someone has taken him in and not thought to take him to have his chip checked. He’s such a good dog, he would be no bother to anyone,” said Leisa.

Someone has reported seeing Bobby by the lake in San Luis: “A dog ran up to her and nudged her, then just stood back. She didn’t know he was missing, otherwise would have taken him.

“If you have seen Bobby, or if a neighbour or a family member has found a dog, it could be our Bobby,” said Leisa.

If you have any information about missing Bobby please telephone Leisa on 649179122.