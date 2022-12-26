



Apanee Torrevieja benefitted by €1,500 and cuddly toys at Christmas thanks to the generosity of many generous donations.

“Apanee keep adding to the new school classroom. It’s truly an amazing place. We just wish our kids and family at APANEE a very amazing Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” said fundraiser Casey Shaddock (pictured, centre).

“Most of all we have to say thank you to all that supported our cause, without you it just would not happen.

“Mark, John, Jayne, Lee and Ann, Katherine, Sam, Nigel and Linda, Karen, Sandy and Jamie, Darren and Lou, Louise, Jayne, Lindsey, Sophie, Dee, Sheila, Lucy and Help at Home, you guys are simply the best.

“Thank you from deep inside. Maria Taleca, thank you and all at Apanee for what you do for these kids!,” added Casey.