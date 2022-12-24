



The Levante Almeriense Firefighters’ Association has been to the paediatrics department to visit the hospitalised children and to make a donation of three fire engines for them to use during their hospital stay on these such important days.

These trucks are automatic and able to be steered by the parents of the hospitalised children or by the children themselves if they are a bit older. They also have a built-in Bluetooth music selection system, sirens, and are equipped with lights for emergencies.

The fire engines have been decorated by the firefighters themselves with all the emblems, shields and anagrams to make them replicas as similar as possible to the ones that they use. They have also devised a special system for fixing a hook so that there is the possibility of hanging IV bags or medications and they can be used by everyone without any hindrance.

They were received at the Huércal-Overa Inmaculada Hospital by the Health Delegate, Juan de la Cruz, the Inmaculada Hospital Manager, José Miguel Medina, and the paediatrics service Management Team and health personnel, who thanked them for their generosity towards the hospitalised children and their parents, an appointment they don’t fail to keep both at Christmas and throughout the year.

For their part, the members of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters Consortium feel very pleased at having been able to repeat this visit that they never miss at Christmas, except those required due to lockdown, and for having managed to bring happiness and smiles to the patients and their parents, making them forget the hospital routine, even if it is only for one morning; one of the aims that, for years, they have fulfilled at this time of year.

A touching gesture by the Levante Almeriense Firefighters team, which together with other initiatives, such as collaboration with different NGOs, sports events, etc., expresses their closeness to and their wish to be in contact with the public.

Added to the important work that the firefighters carry out in our society, they go a step further in their commitment to solidarity and assistance, with this type of initiative.