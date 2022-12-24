



Police have made an arrest following a knife attack in the municipality of Los Montesinos on December 21.

Following the incident a spokesperson from Los Montesinos local police said in a statement:

“There was an attack with a knife, in our municipality. That after the actions and subsequent inquiries carried out by the patrol of the afternoon shift and thanks to citizen collaboration, the alleged perpetrator was located.

“The person was detained by the patrol of the night shift, together with a Civil Guard patrol and has been transferred to the Civil Guard Post of San Miguel de Salinas to continue with the investigation.”