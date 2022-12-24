



Apanee Torrevieja celebrated its great Christmas party with a special visit of Santa Claus and his elves, along with Mickey and Minnie!

“The arrival of Santa Claus came with the wonderful gift that we have received this Christmas of an adapted 9-seater vehicle.

“Accompanied by the elves, Mickey, Minnie and the collaboration of the Torrevieja City Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, as a special assistant to distribute all the gifts to our superheroes.

“Without a doubt they enjoyed with great enthusiasm hot chocolate and Christmas carols.

“One more year from Apanee we want to thank the great collaboration of Casey Shaddock, from Villamartín Plaza, so that at this party all the children have a toy.

“To our favourite Santa Claus and Diana Box, who, like every year, enjoy being with us and contribute to making it unforgettable for all.

“Thanks to the effort and dedication of all the professionals and Board of Directors of Apanee Torrevieja we managed to make it a complete success, together we want to wish you all a Merry Christmas,” said a spokesperson from Apanee.