



Without a doubt, the ‘standout’ tie in last week’s draw for the round of 32 in the Copa del Rey will involve local Alicante side, Club de Fútbol Intercity, a team based in Sant Joan d’Alacant, which plays in the Primera División RFEF – Group 2, the third tier of the Spanish football structure. They have been drawn at home to one of the country’s, and of course Europe’s, elite sides, FC Barcelona.

“Infinite joy for the club, we could not have wished for anyone better”, said a spokesman.

The other big prize went to Cacereño, who will face Real Madrid.

Both of the ties will be played over a single leg on January 3, 4 or 5.

Intercity is a newly created club. Founded in 2017, it plays home games on a natural grass field at the Estadio Antonio Solana, which has a capacity of 2,500 spectators. As such it is thought that the tie will be moved down the road to the Estadio Rico Perez, home of Hercules FC and with a capacity of almost 30,000.

Thanks to a major investment, the club has achieved four promotions in five years. It is the first and only football team in Spain to be listed on the stock market.

Although the two teams have never met the managers do know each other. Xavi Hernández, in his early years with the Barça first team, faced the Argentine, Gustavo Siviero, now the Intercity coach and, at the time a centre back with Real Mallorca, on a number of occasions.

Siviero agreed that it is not being an easy tie for Intercity, despite being at home. “We are currently down in the bottom third of the league in the relegation zone but there are still many games to go, and salvation is only one point away”.

However the club has only won two of their last thirteen league games played since the beginning of October, so beyond a lucrative financial windfall they are not expecting to get too much from the match.

La Nucía and Eldense are also considered to have lucrative draws with their clashes against Valencia and Athletic Club. Elche, meanwhile, will face Ceuta at home in search of a win that will take them to the round of 16.

Another local side, Cartagena will play against Villarreal at the Cartagonova stadium. Europa League champions in 2021, and Champions League semi finalist on two occasions, the yellow submarine will be an excellent test for the Segunda Division side.

That game will be played on Tuesday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m. and will be live on television.