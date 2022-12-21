



Orihuela’s Councillor for the Environment, Patricia Menárguez, announced the start of work to help monitor air quality in the municipality, as part of the Air Quality Improvement Plan.

Specifically, 50 air pollution measurement points have been installed in different parts of the municipality, both in the urban area, on the coast and in the districts, the councillor pointed out when explaining that the results of the analysis will allow “detecting problems related to pollution and provide a solution”.

For his part, Miguel Ángel Ceballos, a technician from the company in charge of technical assistance in the drafting of the Air Quality Improvement Plan, has indicated that the installed meters will serve to determine the levels of nitrogen dioxide, the gas emitted by vehicle exhausts.

“They have been placed on streets with a lot of traffic, such as Calle Sol, Fernando de Loaces and the N-332,” said Ceballos, at the same time that he pointed out that, to contrast these data, others have also been arranged, such as the Palmeral, the Gabriel Miró roundabout, and the Miguel Hernández University.

The results will be sent to a laboratory in the United Kingdom and, once they are available and together with the data provided by the Generalitat Valenciana from the station it has in the Vega Baja hospital, “air pollution maps” will be drawn up. “From there, the City Council will be able to take measures, such as the delimitation of low emission zones or measures related to the noise map or the sustainable mobility plan”, he pointed out.