



‘The Big Reveal’, the announcement of the total amount raised by the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of The Royal British Legion during the 2022 Poppy Appeal took place on Thursday evening, an amazing amount, close to €35,000, which will be put to good use here in Spain in support of needy veterans.

Also in Orihuela Costa, PIOC have written to the British Deputy Vice Consul in Alicante claiming that 10,000 letters explaining their Voting Rights, addressed to Permanent British Residents living in Orihuela Costa, have not arrived, despite being posted on 28 November.