



That was the week that was at the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Orihuela Costa, with, on Wednesday, Christmas lunch at YOLO’s Restaurant in Cabo Roig, and then, on the following evening, the December meeting including presentations to members, a carol service with Pilar Community Christian Church and ‘the big reveal’, the announcement of the total amount raised by the branch during the 2022 Poppy Appeal.

Starting with Wednesday’s lunch, attended by almost 50 members and guests, what a wonderful occasion it was. Held at YOLO’s Restaurant, the food was absolutely magnificent, thick slices of prime beef, or for the more traditional, a large portion of roast turkey, together of course with a wonderful selection of veg.

My only criticism……too much food, but some consolation in the number of pampered pets that benefitted from the many doggy bags that left the restaurant. I don’t think there was any waste at all.

With fifty members thoroughly enjoying the afternoon, the branch was quick to book up Easter Sunday when, as word spreads, there are likely to be many more.

A very well done to the kitchen and waiting staff at the restaurant who were responsible for the preparation and service. We had them all take a bow in traditional fashion as we showed our appreciation for their endeavours.

The following evening saw Certificates of Distinction presented to five branch members in appreciation for the service and dedication they have provided to the Orihuela Costa and District in the last year.

The awards were presented by Branch President, Dr Tony Fuller, to Graham Rhodes, Sandie Coates, Louise Innes, Diana Wiltshire and Nicola Louden.

The five join Malcolm Cavendish who received his citation last week prior to travelling back to UK for Christmas.

Well done to all six individuals. They are all thoroughly deserved.

There then followed ‘the big reveal’, the announcement of the total raised by the branch during the 2022 Poppy Appeal, and once again it proved to be a tremendous amount, €34,707.46. which will be used here in Spain, to support those veterans and their families who are in need.

Thankyou so much to the very generous people who have donated, to the establishments who found room for our poppy boxes, to Overseas Supermarkets on whose real estate we camped for very nearly four weeks, and all those many people who helped out in any way whatsoever. Your efforts have been rewarded

Finally, Thursday evening was brought to a most fitting close as members joined with Phil Molloy and her choir, from the local Pilar Community Christian Church, with a thoroughly entertaining and meaningful performance of many popular Christmas carols.

Of course it was compulsory that members joined in, some rather more tunefully than others, but with the bulk of the singing sensibly done by the choir it was a very enjoyable evening that helped to launch the festive season for many of our members.

A fitting finale to a truly wonderful week for the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion.

If you would like to join the Royal British Legion please contact the branch secretary by email at: orihuelacosta.secretary@rbl.community. It is not necessary to have a services background.

News of our events and activities can always be found on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/rblorihuelacosta

And please remember over this festive period the many people who will be spending Christmas and New Year alone in your local neighbourhood. It takes nothing just to pop in and wish them well, maybe take them a small present. Just a small gesture, but it would mean so very much.