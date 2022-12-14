



On Monday December 12, the gifts and selection boxes from the amazingly generous people of Pinar de Campoverde were picked up by the orphanage and taken on their way ready for the children on Christmas Day.

Each year, Overseas Stores (Iceland) places trolleys by the tills in the store for people to place donated selection boxes and other Christmas sweets. The Shoe Box gift appeal is organised by Beryl Aguado, assisted by the Portobello Walking Football Club and Campoverde Church.

This year there was a record 381 items of sweets (mainly selection boxes) and around 150 gift boxes. This is a tremendous amount and we can only imagine the delight of the children on Christmas morning.

Thank you to everyone involved: Andrea and the staff of Iceland for persuading so many people to put something in the trolley; to Beryl for organising the Gift Box Appeal; to Celcius Hair and Beauty for being a drop-off point for the Gift Boxes; and to everyone who donated.

Campoverde Church in the Community is delighted to take part and support the community in helping those less fortunate than us.