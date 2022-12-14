



King Felipe VI, accompanied by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will inaugurate the Madrid-Mucia AVE high-speed train line on Monday, December 19.

Specifically, the event will begin at 13:15 with the reception of the authorities at the Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station in Madrid, with the arrival of the President of the Government and His Majesty the King.

At 13:40, they will depart from the Madrid station on the inaugural train, which is scheduled to arrive at 15:54 at the Elche AVE station.

At 16:10, the train will leave Elche for Murcia and, at 16:39, the high-speed train will arrive at the Murcia-Del Carmen station.

The institutional act is scheduled at 16:50, following which the delegates will leave on the train back to Chamartín-Clara Campoamor at 18:00, without stopping in Elche, arriving back in Madrid at 20:37.

Renfe will launch commercial activity on this line next Tuesday, December 20, with a daily offer of 2,824 seats and a travel time of 2 hours and 45 minutes through eight daily frequencies, four in each direction.

The tickets have gone on sale this Wednesday with a promotional offer for the first 30,000 tickets of 19 euro each way to reserve until December 29 and travel until December 2023.

Four of the eight daily frequencies will have their starting point at the Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor station with stops in Orihuela and Elche. The other four will also stop in Alicante, Villena, Albacete and Cuenca, which will increase the travel time to 3 hours and 25 minutes.

In addition, the 4 Intercity trains are maintained, 2 in each direction, between Murcia and Albacete, which due to the works carried out by Adif are carried out by road, with a connection with AVE Albacete-Madrid and the weekend Intercity service between Águilas- Murcia and Madrid