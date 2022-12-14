



The Department of Youth in Orihuela received a donation of more than 500 toys from the Rotary Club of Orihuela.

The presentation took place in the La Lonja auditorium and was attended by the Councillor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, and the president of the Rotary Club Orihuela, Adolfo Valero.

“Because we all play here. Donate your toy and share the illusion”, that is the message of the festive campaign, according to the councillor, who is heading the process of the collection and subsequent distribution of toys to vulnerable families through local associations.

“I want to thank the Rotary Club and its president for this generosity that will allow us to reach many more homes and spread much more hope this Christmas,” she said. For his part, the president of the Oriolan Rotarians has stated that the donated toys have been provided, in turn, by the Crecer Jugando Foundation and has stressed that, from the association he presides, they try to make “our surroundings a better world.” “As president, of all the works we do, this is one of the ones that excites me the most,” Valero said about the donation of toys, to which he added that “all this effort is compensated if a child or a family is happy receiving these toys because we all know the importance of learning and growing while playing”.

Mar Ezcurra recalled that the toy collection containers will remain in the Teatro Circo Atanasio Díe, the La Lonja auditorium, the María Moliner library, the Casa de la Juventud and in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall until 2 January.

Likewise, the councillor called on the associations that work with vulnerable families and that can distribute toys among their users to contact the Youth Department if they have not already done so and has thanked “those individuals who bring their toys and fill the containers with magic and illusion”.