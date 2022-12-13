



Trash Rider at Cuevas Del Rodeo De Rojales

Thousands of people attended the Cuevas Del Rodeo De Rojales in December that featured an exhibition by Madrid artist Rafael Rodulfo.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, ‘Trash Rider’ Marlene Van Ende, said: “I go out mornings and collect trash and make things from the items.

“I make mirror-effect aluminium plates, also tiles, and items using cans, car wheel discs, amongst others.”

Author of the book ‘Trash Rider Orihuela Costa’, Marlene said: “The areas I cover are within Orihuela Costa, from San Miguel to La Zenia.”

Marlene, who has exhibited her works including in Torrevieja and San Miguel, in her sixth year of the Trash Rider Orihuela Costa project, said: “During 2021 I undertook 265 clean up sessions, collecting many things from roadsides, including shoes!”.

Families and young children flocked to the famous Rojales Cave houses to see the Caves of the artisans, with poetry, rock, and Indie and pop music in the Replaceta del Teatro.

People danced the afternoon away at the Artisans Meeting concert by Los Crudos at the monthly event, staged in conjunction with Rojales Concejalía Cultura, Music, Art, Crafts, and Nature in the surroundings of Rojales de Arte.