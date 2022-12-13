



Thanks to the commitment of the people who carry out a seemingly mundane task regularly, In November, the Valencian Community has exceeded the total recovery of recycled glass for the entire financial year of 2021, as evidenced by the data from the end of November 2022, with 102,700 tons, compared to the 101,432 for the entire year of 2021.

It is, therefore, a new historical figure for the recovery of recycled glass in the Valencian Community, never before reached in this autonomous community. By recovery channels, the one that has increased the most is the separate collection channel with an increase of 10% compared to November 2021 (85,033 tons in November 2022, compared to 77,075 in November 2021).

By channels, at the end of November 2022, 82.79% of the glass has been recovered selectively at source, while the remaining 17.21% (is being recovered through other complementary channels, such as recovery in treatment plants of mixed waste from broken glass or other commercial separate collection channels to a lesser extent.

The Regional Minister for Ecological Transition, Isaura Navarro, has expressed her satisfaction with these results because “once again we are more aware of the need to recycle at source, each one from our homes and the result of this is the increase that we see year after year when we take stock”.

Navarro has also insisted that with the recent approval of the Valencian Circular Economy Law “we will take another leap in quality for the reduction, recovery and reuse of the waste we generate”.

In addition, the councillor pointed out that “the data proves us right in our clear commitment to continuous improvement, always looking for more and better material recovery channels, through separate collection and, if necessary, refining at the plant, in this case, valuable resources such as glass, which is an almost 100% recyclable material.”

The minister has also stressed the need to expand the waste management hierarchy, with the reduction and reuse of materials in the first place, as well as quality recycling in the event that the goods become waste.

Likewise, Navarro wanted to send a positive message in view of the current data for 2022 and the forecast for the end of the year, “given the new important improvement projects throughout the Valencian Community, such as the new separate collections door to door, the addition of more fines recovery facilities for the smaller amounts of broken glass”.

It should be added that the Generalitat and Ecovidrio will jointly present the 2022 data as soon as they are fully validated at the beginning of January 2023, as the current data already demonstrates, they are going to be clearly better than those of 2021, since the complete figure for all of 2021 had already been exceeded at the end of November 2022.