The presentation of the II Vega Renhace plan has been made by Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“In the first step, Los Montesinos council bought 40,000 metres of land to make a reservoir to collect water and other works for an amount of €400,000,” said Mayor Butron.

“In this new plan, our people will receive another €450,000 for the drafting of the project and execution of the first phase of the plan and water retention, with an execution period of eight months,” added mayor Butron.