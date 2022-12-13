



The Department of Animal Welfare in the Elche municipality has once again launched a Christmas campaign to raise awareness about the abandonment of pets and encourage their adoption under the slogan “we are not a toy, we are your family”.

The councillor for Animal Welfare, Mariola Galiana, explained that the town hall seeks to appeal to the responsibility of citizens who have pets or are considering including one in their lives, in addition to publicising the annual balance of animals collected in the town.

The objective of the campaign, whose dissemination will be carried out through billboards, and on the back of urban buses, is to raise awareness among the people of Elche regarding the responsible ownership of animals and adoption, in addition to the advantages of adopting an animal company, as it has been shown that they reduce stress, encourage our physical and social activity, and favour both a sense of responsibility and emotional balance.

“Animals are not toys”, the municipal manager has reiterated, “therefore before including an animal in our lives, we must be aware of the care it requires, the obligations it implies and how its arrival can influence our life, because it is a commitment for their whole life and in which abandonment can never be an option”.

In 2022, the admission of dogs to the Alicante Animal and Plant Protection Agency has increased by 14% compared to last year, increasing the number of dogs collected from 489 to 560, of which 60% were returned to their owners. On the other hand, the entry of cats has slightly decreased compared to last year, going from 43 to 34 and with a return percentage of 6%.

Among the main causes of abandonment are the economic factor, unwanted litters and behaviour problems, most of which can be successfully treated and prevented by veterinarians and trainers. “Like people, animals deserve a second chance,” concluded Galiana, who recalled that those who cannot take on as much responsibility as the owner of an animal have options such as volunteering or being a foster home.