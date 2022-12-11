



Nine European leaders took a common front against Putin’s energy blackmail when they met on Friday at the Ciudad de la Luz in Alicante. In a joint declaration they declared an urgent need to achieve a “dynamic and effective” drop in the price of gas.

In local politics CL.A.R.O. held its 16th General Assembly last Thursday, having brought it forward from November next year to take account of the Orihuela municipal elections which will be held in May, 2023.

Full reports on both stories on the website and in Monday’s Leader Newspaper.