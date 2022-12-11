



” Where every person matters but God matters most!

Preparations & Planning Galore as we get nearer and nearer to Christmas. Oh the excitement! What wonderful anticipation as we plan meals or look forward to eating someone else´s amazing efforts. As we buy presents and perhaps sneakily look forward to opening some ourselves. As we prepare guest rooms for family and /or friends or look forward to being greeted warmly and staying with family for a few days. Stuff the turkey, cook the goose, honey & clove the ham, sing carols or whatever it is that you, dear reader, do to celebrate Christmas in your household.

We need to give thought also to those who are alone at Christmas, possibly alone a lot, but it always seems especially sad to know that someone is alone at Christmas time. But – as well as a thought – is there something we might do? Pay forward a Christmas meal at a restaurant for someone you know will be alone this year. Invite someone recently widowed into your home for Christmas lunch? Make up a hamper so they can stay in their own home and choose for themselves? There are so many options. Can/will you help someone, even in a small way?

As an Accredited Funeral Celebrant, I am currently preparing a memorial service and it is so very sad to deal with grief at the best of times – there is no best time, there is no good time; though for some, death can be a blessed and happy release from pain and suffering… but not so much for the family left behind. Christmas brings up emotive memories of good times and perhaps not so good times. It is different for everyone. Perhaps we could all spare a moment to think of someone vulnerable and write a note or include a special message in a card. Something.

Love singing Carols? See poster below and come and join us in the Church Square Pilar de la Horadada next Saturday 17th December from 12:00 noon til 13:30 pm. It should be fun with the RBL concert band playing lots of favourite carols. Come and sing along with us!

At Pilar Christian Community Church we will have our own Carol Service at 11am on Sunday 18th December. All are welcome.

I take this opportunity to wish you all a very Happy & Blessed Christmas. Also to ask that each one of us prays for PEACE in our homes, in our families, in our home countries and across our world for 2023

Pilar Christian Community Church. Calle Canalejas 3, Pilar de la Horadada. phil.molloypccc@gmail.com

English Service at 11am every Sunday.