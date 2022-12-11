



CD Thader 1 – 1 CD Eldense

By Steve Hibberd

It was not the best of starts for Thader with the fixture moved from the Moi Gomez Stadium to an adjacent astroturf training pitch on the morning of the game. With the Moi Gomez grass recently reseeded, although appearing to be in pristine condition, heavy overnight heavy rain would see irreparable damage to the surface, no doubt affecting the rest of the season. As such, all parties agreed to move the game to the much smaller facility.

With Thader’s style of play more suited to a wider pitch, it was not a decision that suited the home side, as could be seen by the time they took to get into the game, which, without the presence of two key players in Quino (suspended) and Ruben (hernia), saw the early stages dominated by the visitors.

Indeed, they needed just eight minutes to edge themselves in front as, following a defensive mix up, David was able to beat Chema with a low shot from the edge of the box.

At this point Elda were in total control and it took a fine save from the Thader keeper on 14 minutes to stop the home side from falling further behind.

Although they were gradually working their way into the game, and able to create several chances Thader were unable to make any of them count, although a short range effort from Pascual on the half hour mark had to be cleared off the line by Adri to save the home side pulling level.

The best chance of the half, however, fell to Pedro Juan who, with just Luismi to beat in the Eldense goal, ballooned his effort over the crossbar, when scoring appeared to be the easier option.

Thader came more into the game the longer it progressed, with a most welcome improvement after the break. Having been relegated at the end of last season the visitors had to call on all their Tercera experience as they faced long periods of pressure in this fast-flowing match.

Skipper Lloyd restored parity for the Rojales side on the hour mark when he bent a fine free kick around the wall following a Dani foul. Javi then saw his header shave the outside of the post as the home side ramped up the pressure in the closing stages.

With Castillo sent off for a second yellow just prior to the end Thader were unable to take advantage of the extra man as the visitors stood firm to gain a valuable point.

Next weekend Thader travel to Santa Pola for what is likely to be a Saturday afternoon fixture. Do check the club Facebook page midweek, however, for confirmation.