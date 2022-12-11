



The small village of Pinar de Campoverde will be ringing with Christmas carols all next week from Sunday 18 December 22 to Saturday 24 December 22.

Campoverde Church in the Community is organising community carol singing firstly outside ‘The Tipsy Cow’ bar, starting at 6pm on Sunday 18 Dec 22 (or as soon as the ‘World Cup’ is over!).

Carols will include everything from ‘Away in a Manger’ to ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ (with actions!) and there will be a nativity pageant provided by local children.

This will be repeated again at 6pm on Wednesday 21 Dec 22 in the ‘Portabello’ bar at the other end of the village.

Finally, on Christmas Eve (Saturday 24 Dec 22) at 6pm there will be a short service of readings and carols to tell the Christmas story at Campoverde Church, followed by wine and mince pies in the church hall (‘The Shed’).

For further details contact Churchwarden, Maggie Dew at maggieruthdew@hotmail.com or Tel. 623 0162301.