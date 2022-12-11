



From the Admiral Benbow pub to the Smugglers Cover WI, who found themselves press ganged into becoming pirates . When a gang of dastardly pirates, dressed in pink tutus, visited the WI to try and get the treasure map, and won the cake baking competition! Then on board The Hispaniola on it’s way to Treasure Island where the whole cast were in a race to find the hidden treasure, but where had it gone?? The whole pantomime was fun, fun, fun.

After all the songs were sung, the dances danced by the fantastic Crazy Ladies and the ghosts all frightened off, the cast had absolutely the best time entertaining a fantastic audience during the three performances at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. The Rojales Pantomime Group would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and we hope you enjoyed watching it as much as we enjoyed performing it. The Stroke Association and other local charities will benefit from all your generousity.

All the cast, lighting, music and backstage crew, who worked extremely hard, would like to wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and we look forward to entertaining you again next year…. Oh yes we do!!