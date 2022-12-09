



The Santa Pola Local Police have identified a man on whom judicial proceedings have been initiated after he left his daughter, a girl of 13, alone in the car while he, apparently, went out at night.

The minor herself contacted 112, the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana, through a mobile phone, to report the situation and where she was, inside the car.

A patrol from the Local Police was sent to the location, found the girl, and was subsequently able to contact the girl’s mother, who was outside Santa Pola, and the maternal grandfather.

Once located, the officers discovered that the girl’s father was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and drugs. In addition, among his belongings, he carried narcotic substances.

After the initial action of the Local Police, the proceedings and investigation of what happened have been left in the hands of the Guardia Civil.