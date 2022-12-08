Torrevieja celebrated Constitution Day last Tuesday with a simple act in the Plaza de la Constitucion , the first free celebration of measures brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, raised the Spanish flag accompanied by the Damas de la Sal, Minerva Sinnema and Lucila Pérez, while the Unión Musical Torrevejense payed a number of popular hymns. Town councillors and members of the Civil Guard were also present amongst a small group of bystanders.

In a short speech the mayor said that the Spanish Constitution “makes us all free and equal, and is the best example that harmony between all people is possible.”

