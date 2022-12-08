



Crescendo International Choir recently gave a well-attended concert at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on Saturday, November 26. It has several more concerts planned, including two with the Royal British Legion. One will be Friday, December 9 at Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio at 1930 where Christmas Carols will be sung. On Wednesday December 14, both groups will perform Christmas music together in the evening at the main plaza in Torrevieja at 1730.

Crescendo International Choir plans more free concerts of its own this month, mixing a variety of popular songs like The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler, and Hallelujah by Leon Cohen with Christmas songs like Jingle Bell Rock and White Christmas. Crescendo concerts are planned for Saturday, December 10 in Benijofar’s Catholic Church at 2000 as well as Saturday December 17 at 1800 at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja.

We are also planning a fundraiser concert at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Monday, December 12 at 1830. Doors open at 1800 and tickets are 7.50 euros.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!