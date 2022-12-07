



Torrevieja town hall has put a contract out to tender to carry out urgent actions in public lighting in various parts of the municipality.

With this contract, the statement explains, “it is intended to satisfy the unpredictable needs that have occurred, and whose rectification is urgent because it affects an essential service such as public lighting.” The tender is valued at 80,408.30 euro. It might be worth noting that the budget for Christmas lights alone, a temporary fixture, amounts to 360,969.20 euro.

One of the points on which action will be taken will be the reform of the Quirónsalud hospital facility, since currently part of the public lighting is powered from the hospital’s own supply. The public light points will be incorporated as a new circuit to the nearest control panel, and will incorporate their own protections. On the other hand, the stolen cable between the roundabouts of the CV-905 road will also be replaced.

Other actions include the green areas of Islas Hormigas, where it is necessary to modify the lighting installation since currently the electricity supply comes from the urbanisation, both from the two green areas and from the street that connects them. They also have to replace the lights.

As for new lights, a new lamppost will be installed at a pedestrian crossing due to the poor lighting at the exit of the C/ Orihuela roundabout with Ronda D. Ricardo Lafuente Aguado, towards the urban area. Three streetlights will also be installed on Paseo del Acantilado, since this area does not have public lighting. In this sense, lighting will also be installed in C/ Alborán, the access passageway to the “La Purísima” school, since this area currently does not have public lighting.

Companies have until December 15 to present their offers. Once the contract has been awarded, the execution period is two months to carry out this set of actions, so the works will start in the first quarter of 2023.