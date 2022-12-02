



Sixteen members of the The Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club travelled to Andorra la Vella for the first competition of the new season with their participation in the II Snow Wonderland International Trophy of Andorra.

Lucia Leshan Cañas, Miley Martínez, Anastasia Salkova, Valeria Zubcoff, Valeria Vorontsova, Ilona Boichuk and María Pavlenko were particularly successful, all winning the gold and silver medals in their corresponding categories and apparatus. Lucía García, África Castillo, Lucía Quesada, Elena Pankratova and Katya Pankratova won well-deserved bronze medals in their categories while Diana Temerbulatova finished in fourth.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Salkova, Diana Temerbulatova, Valeria Zubcoff, Valeria Vorontsova and Katya Pankratova all participated in a regional training day organized by the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Loriguilla (Valencia). Finally, Miley Martínez, together with her trainer Jennifer Colino, took part in a talent recruitment demonstration at the Colonial Sport Center in Valencia.