



David Beckham left his £20,000-a-night hotel suite after fans learned of his location in Qatar ahead of England’s last 16 game against Senegal on December 4.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Beckham, one of Qatar’s World Cup ambassadors, was staying at the 5-star Mandarin Oriental in Doha, located in the city’s exclusive Mesheirb district. Beckham’s accommodation was kitted out with its own dining area, private concierge, open air courtyard and private pool and gym.

Beckham reportedly checked out, amid common knowledge that he was staying at the hotel. The England legend was referred to as “Sir David” by staff.

“The staff have loved having him here and referred to him as ‘Sir David’ because he was so respectful and respected back by everyone,” said a source.

“He wasn’t seen much at all by the other guests because he had a lovely suite which is like a hotel within a hotel, meaning he didn’t need to mix with them.

“He’s been very polite and charming to the staff and seems like a very decent man. Sir David is one of the most famous men in world football and it’s been an honour having him here. It’s a pity he’s no longer here but I’m sure he’ll be back. Who wouldn’t love staying here?”

Beckham was being taken around Qatar in a limousine with blacked out windows so as to keep him secret. He was also entering and exiting the luxury hotel via a private entrance. Brckham, 47, has been attending England’s group games whilst also taking in the sights ahead of England’s last 16 game against Senegal on December 5.

Beckham said: “Almost two decades ago, a small group of football lovers from Qatar had an equally fantastic dream -that they could bring the greatest football show on earth to their home country and to the Middle East for the very first time. And now we are here.”