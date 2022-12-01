



If your vehicle´s ITV is about to expire, and you’re a resident of San Miguel (or the surrounding area), then there´s good news because the town hall has announced that a mobile ITV inspection unit is coming to town.

The service will be available for two days this month, both the 9th and 12th of December, located at the entrance of ( ú).

The service will be available from 08:00 until 16:00 and remember, you can renew your ITV up to a month before it is due to expire, and the time is carried over. Also remember that you are not permitted to drive with an expired ITV.