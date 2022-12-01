



The little people of San Miguel have been getting their hands dirty again this week, thanks to a school and Municipal Ecological Urban Garden collaboration.

Over the last two weeks, the children have been busy planting vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage in the school gardens, where they have a purpose-built greenhouse, and the area around the school, along with aromatic plants, and been making seedbeds by using yoghurt pots decorated by the students.

The children learn all about the growth of the vegetables, from farm to fork, including how land is prepared for plantation.

But it´s not only about the flora. The students were also introduced to a little friend of the gardens, one sometimes overlooked, and even with occasional disgust, the humble worm. They were able to touch and handle the worms, whilst also learning how they provide natural fertilizer for the plants.