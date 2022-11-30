



A fire has destroyed four vehicles in the centre of Pilar de la Horadada and damaged eight others. The incident occurred at about 4am on Saturday morning in an open-air car park close to the town hall building, on the corner of Calle Triana and Calle La Isla.

The fire was initially attended by the municipal fire protection service of Civil Protection in Pilar de la Horadada, which has its own equipment and volunteers as well as a 3,000-liter fire engine. They were joined by firefighters from the Provincial Consortium in Torrevieja, in addition to officers from the local police.

The flames also caused some damage to the rear facade of the town hall building.

The fire alerted local residents who watched as the flames, which rose a couple of meters high, spread to other vehicles next to the houses, amid the noise of the car alarms going off and a number of small explosions.