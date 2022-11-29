



Redovan dance star José Luis Ruiz Cases talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 2 of a Leader exclusive interview.

JOSÉ Luis is looking ahead to a future tour across Spain, the UK and Dubai along with starring in Strictly Dance Spain in 2023.

“At the moment we are preparing a show of Tango, fused with Flamenco to tour in Spain, England and Dubai,” said Josè.

“It will be a pleasure to be part of the team – and dance with the best in the world,” he said.

Josè, who has performed with Torrevieja based Katie Street in Strictly Dance Spain this year, said: “Strictly Dance Spain is going strong throughout the Costa Blanca region.

“We could have a full agenda, 7 days a week, if it wasn’t for the space and floor, that we need to be able to perform.

“It’s a shame to see how the best venues call you to ask for an available date – and we have to say ‘no’ for the reasons mentioned above.”

Josè spoke about his profession in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic turmoil that struck the industry after lockdowns and thereafter new regulations now in place.

“In addition to the venues situation, since COVID they have tightened the review of establishments – if they have licenses to perform shows and if everything is sufficiently soundproofed,” said José.

Looking ahead Josè said: “My ambition for 2023 is to strengthen ourselves in the team that Strictly Dance Spain was part of, together with Katie.

“To be able to put on better shows at big events with large audiences, and go internationally if necessary and improve every day.

“Also, I never rule out returning to high competition.”

Following his success in winning the Magnificent 7 TV series in Spain, Josè has become a public figure.

“It is a pleasure to walk down the street and from the youngest to the oldest, they ask you about your events.

“All Redován was connected to television, when I was competing in the series ‘Los 7 Magnificos’ (a series similar to Strictly Come Dancing) in 2011. “It was a proud moment to also come out as the winner of the entire series,” added José.

