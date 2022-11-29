



The Playa Flamenca Walking Football Club have just returned from Benidorm where they took part in in the fancy dress Fiesta, both Player’s Wags and supporters, a fantastic time was enjoyed by all.

They play at the C.D.M sports centre in Playa Flamenca Orihuela Costa who have recently had the football Astro turf playing surface replaced and all football had to be cancelled, but good news it is now officially playable

The Playa Flamenca Walking Football Club will be able to resume playing on Mondays from 4.15pm

then onto a local bar CK1 for refreshments and food

If you would like to play Walking football for the over 50’s, and gain some exercise, and join the wags and players in a fantastic social club contact the secretary

Vicky Hill

flamencawalkingfootball@gmail.com or phone 602 481 575 or turn up watch or play on Monday’s K.O, 4 ish and meet like-minded people.