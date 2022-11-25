



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, and the Councillor for Education, Trini Ortiz, held a meeting in Alicante with the Territorial Director of Education, David Vento, to monitor the educational needs of Santa Pola, with a focus on Gran Alacant.

The regional educational body promised that the works of the second school in Gran Alacant will begin at the end of January, once the work has been awarded to the Acciona company.

Loreto Serrano also explained to the Generalitat Valenciana the main problems at the Colegio Vicenta Ruso in Gran Alacant. Serrano indicated that “the Ministry has agreed to fix the leaks and deficiencies in the prefabricated classrooms as soon as possible and that, in addition, they are going to generate an extraordinary loan, to settle the debts that the Generalitat maintains with the management of the school.”

“The second college is essential and urgent, from Valencia they are very late with the award, so we hope that the promises to start construction at the end of January materialise, and the work can be finished at the end of 2024”.

The second school will be located in the Monte Faro urbanisation and the construction works for the new centre will last approximately 18 months. The local Council must undertake the roads and urbanisation of the area, once the school has been built.

The centre is expected to have 2 classrooms for two-year-olds, 9 classrooms for Infants and 18 for Primary. Among the services, you would find the dining room, library and gym, as well as pedagogical support classrooms and for subjects such as music or computing.