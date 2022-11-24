



A court in Orihuela has sentenced a woman to 4 months in prison, suspended for two years on condition she doesn´t reoffend, after she was found guilty of attacking a family doctor.

The event occurred in August, when the woman visited her GP to request a prescription. The woman claimed that the one the doctor had given her initially was wrong, and after the doctor refused the woman threw a protective Perspex screen at the medic, followed by a blood pressure monitor, although the doctor managed to use the screen as cover from the impact of that implement.

In addition to facing prison, the woman is not allowed to approach the doctor within a distance of 300 metres, nor have any communication for a period of one year.

The College of Physicians has said that they practice a zero-policy approach to attacks on medical staff and will always pursue a prosecution.