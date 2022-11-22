This year, for the first time in the history of the tournament, the FIFA World Cup will be held in November-December, and it will be held in Qatar. 32 teams will take part in the competition, which will be divided into four teams in eight groups.

After each of the teams has played three matches, the two strongest will advance to the 1/8 finals. In this text, we will analyze group H and try to predict who will make it to the playoffs and who will finish in the starting round.

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea will compete in Group H by lot. Having carefully analyzed each participant, we can conclude who has a higher chance of reaching the playoffs.

Portugal

Main stars: Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Best World Cup result: Bronze (1966)

The “team of the chosen ones” at the group stage of the European selection unexpectedly let Serbia ahead of them and finished second. As a result, the Portuguese had to play in the playoffs for a ticket to Qatar. In the semi-finals, Portugal confidently defeated Turkey – 3:1, and in the final, North Macedonia thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes.

There is a possibility that this is the last world championship for the legend of the Portuguese team Cristiano Ronaldo and the team will try to do their best to go as far as possible.

The quartet of the guys Fernando Santos is not the most formidable, so one should not underestimate the opponents. However, the Portuguese have a good chance of reaching the playoffs.

Ghana

Main stars: Felix Athena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amarty.

Best result at the World Cup: 1/4 (2010).

At the group stage of the African selection, the Ghanaians took first place in Group G, overtaking South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. At the same time, Jordan Ayew and the company outperformed the South Africans only in terms of additional indicators. In the play-off final, the Black Stars drew twice against Nigeria, but advanced on an away goal.

Ghana has a fairly strong composition, but does not differ in stability. The African team is able to impose a fight on all opponents from the four, but it will be extremely difficult for them to compete for the 1/8 finals.

Uruguay

Main stars: Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Edinson Cavani.

Best World Cup result: champion (1930, 1950)

The Sky Olympians finished third in the South American qualifier, only behind Argentina and Brazil. At the same time, the Uruguayans at the finish of the qualification gave out a series of four victories in a row over Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru and Chile. It should also be added that in the top five of the table, Charrois had one of the worst defenses.

The Sky Blues have a strong well-played squad and are able to impose a fight on absolutely all members of the quartet. For many Uruguayan performers, this world championship is likely to be the last in their careers. So they will try to go as far as possible in the tournament.

South Korea

Main Stars: Lee Kang In, Hwang In Bum, Hwang Hee Chan, Heung Min Song.

Best result at the World Cup: 4th place (2002).

In group A of the Asian selection, South Korea finished second in the sextet and secured a direct ticket to Qatar. Iran turned out to be higher than Paulo Bento’s wards. The United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon managed to get ahead of Song Heung Min and partners. In 10 games played, the “warriors of Daeju” scored 13 goals against the opponents, and conceded three in response.

The “Asian Tigers” have six performers performing in the top European championships. With the right attitude, the Red Devils can defeat one of the opponents in the group, but getting into the playoffs seems doubtful.

Our forecast

With a high probability, Portugal and Uruguay will compete for the top two places in the quartet. Other things being equal, the Portuguese look more stable, so the “team of the elite” should have a slightly better chance of reaching the 1/8 finals from the first line. South Korea and Ghana will try to surprise the football community. This is unlikely to succeed, and the Asians and Africans will go home after the group stage.