



El Raso Mixtures defeated Mixed Spice 8-2 in division 2 of the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League, week 6.

Andy Flynn, Andy Trefry, Chris Lusty, and Alan Perkins racked up victories for El Raso.

The Goof Shot Boys edged home 6-5 against Cab Buddies, with Conan Brannigan, Ian Nixon, and Charlie Broom winning for the victors.

The Taverners defeated The Jokers away 6-4, with Gary Hibbert, Paul Nixon, Paul Fox, Paul Jones, and David Burpitt winning frames for the visitors.

In Division 1 The Almoradians returned a 6-4 home win against The Flaggers.

The Young Boys returned a 6-4 home win against The Shakers, with Mick Margerum, John Smyth, and Tony Coyle, chalking up wins for the victors to top the table.