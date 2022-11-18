



The extraordinary plenary session of the Santa Pola Council has approved the start of the tender file for the contracting of energy services and maintenance in the municipality, which they hope will make the outdoor lighting installations, traffic lights and Smart City devices more efficient.

The duration of the contract will be 15 years, with a base bidding budget of 17.56 million euro for the total contract.

Within the contract is the requirement to replace some 5,739 lights, which represents 85% of the total existing in the municipality, with LED technology luminaires, with point-to-point remote management, which will allow remote control and supervision of public lighting installations, converting the installation into an intelligent system whose benefits are energy reduction and improved operational efficiency.

In addition, this project includes dynamic and artistic digital recreational lighting of the Castle-Fortress that will provide projections and unique lighting.

The estimated saving, in principle, was between 50% and 80% of current consumption, although the actual saving will be less due to the precipitous increase in the cost of energy, which has occurred recently, the [projected savings would only be achieved if the electricity market stabilises.

On the other hand, the Smart City Master Plan, already drawn up, will be implemented for the construction of a SMART CITY in Santa Pola, with which it is intended to guide the future of the municipality, support and promote the development and transformation of the current city in an efficient and sustainable environment and an intelligent space at the service of citizens.

Santa Pola will have an operations, control, supervision and management centre that will unify the management of all services and the current control and surveillance systems, allowing for intelligent management of the city.