



In an extraordinary plenary session, Torrevieja’s ruling Partido Popular (PP) government was able to approve the modification of credits to the 2022 budget which amounts to 5,186,661 euro, despite the votes against from the PSOE, Los Verdes, Sueña Torrevieja and the three non-attached councillors.

According to the Councillor for Economy and Finance, Domingo Paredes, the largest part of the credit will go towards solving the historical problem of the productivity supplement, which it becomes a fixed salary.

This element is worth 3,400,000 euro, and productivity is incorporated as a fixed complement and the rise of 1.5% to all the personnel of the Torrevejense consistory with arrears from January to October 2022 and the November payroll already updated.

As well as paying the staffing costs, the raiming credit will be used on other outstanding projects, such as the creation of a pedestrian path that will link the University Hospital of Torrevieja and the cemetery bridge, with the paving of the road, currently on the ground, that joins, through the back of the desolate area, the Hospital with the cemetery road, to the height of the bridge over the N-332 road. For this, an investment of 275,000 euro will be made.

Also, the drafting of the remodelling project for the Torretas urbanisation, which goes from 91,000 euros to 517,095 euro, thus increasing the budget by 426,095 euro.

The drafting of the project for the new bus station, which will be located on a municipal plot in the area where the Civil Protection headquarters are located, next to the CV-905. The budget for writing this project, not for the work itself, amounts to 433,951 euro.

Also, the drafting of another project for the San Roque Multipurpose Centre, next to the sports area, as asked for by the neighbourhood association. The investment for the drafting of the project is 106,142 euro.

And, the drafting of the project for the construction of a Business High Technology Centre, which has an investment of 360,000 euro.