



Torrevieja town hall has launched the “Healthy Smiles” campaign, “Sonrisas Sanas”, in conjunction with the Association of Families to Help Saharawi Children (FANS), the objective of which is to send dental hygiene products, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, to the Saharawi refugee camps.

The councillor for NGOs and Volunteers of the Torrevieja Council, Concha Sala, explained that the campaign will be carried out in the educational centres of Torrevieja and the collection points will be established in the Cultural Centre “Virgen del Carmen” and in the Palacio de la Música.

Between now and December 20, these dental hygiene products will be collected so that, in January, the association can send all the material to its destination. A member of the FANS association will be in charge of taking all the products collected and delivering them to these people who need so much help.

Both the Department of NGOs and Volunteers and the FANS association will continue to work closely to help a group as vulnerable as the Saharawi people.